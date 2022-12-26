Kids First of the Carolinas was founded in 1985 by Sharon Sanders in an effort to help families. Sanders passed away in January of 2021 of liver cancer and Pastor Robert Capers said her family wanted the spirit of who Sharon was to live on through this organization.

Kids First of the Carolinas continues to help families with services and resources throughout the year, providing food for children in the summer months and helping with back to school supplies and clothing.

Trending Videos