Kids First of the Carolinas was founded in 1985 by Sharon Sanders in an effort to help families. Sanders passed away in January of 2021 of liver cancer and Pastor Robert Capers said her family wanted the spirit of who Sharon was to live on through this organization.
Kids First of the Carolinas continues to help families with services and resources throughout the year, providing food for children in the summer months and helping with back to school supplies and clothing.
Families that benefit are identified by social workers, teachers, guidance counselors, family, friends and co-workers.
Kids First of the Carolinas held at toy giveaway at Monroe High School on Dec. 17.
Ryan Myers, a member of the Oro Community Church in Pageland, volunteered to work the event. “It’s nice helping out,” she said, “just giving to those that are in need.”
Capers worked with Sanders for 20 years to help give back and make Christmas a special time. “With Covid we had to revamp how we were going to do things,” said Capers. The last two years Capers has worked with Monroe High School principal Shannon Batchelor to provide a place for the Kids First organization to distribute gifts during the annual toy drive.
Sharon Sanders created Kids First of the Carolinas more than 30 years ago. Volunteer Ronald Bell helped during the day to load up bikes and toys so families will have presents for their children. Bell said: “I’m glad our pastor is heading this up, to me this is a good day for the area and for Pageland. Giving to families that are less fortunate at Christmas, it helps out a whole lot, and I hope it keeps going.”
The organization distributes more than 800 bikes and 7,000-plus toys annually, according to its website. To learn more, or to make a donation, go online to kidsfirstofthecarolinas.org