King leaves behind a legacy of love for Pageland

Joyce Davis King, owner of King Funeral Home, leaves behind a legacy of “love for Pageland and the families she served.”
King, a licensed funeral home director in both the Carolinas, died February 22 at the age of 76. She and her husband, Edward King, opened King Funeral Home in Pageland in the early 1970s. After the death of her husband, she continued to run the business, providing services to many local families.
A Homegoing Service was held for King Saturday, March 4, at the Pageland Community Center with a host of people there to celebrate her legacy.
During the service, Pageland Town Councilman and Mayor Pro tem, Harold Hutto, read a Proclamation on behalf of Mayor Jason Evans, Councilman Jimmie Baker, and the town, declaring March 4, 2023, “Mrs. Joyce King Day.”
“Mrs. King spent so much time in this town and did so much for the community, we feel we should have this Proclamation done in her name,” Hutto remarked.
He presented the Proclamation to the King family.
Also during the ceremony, King’s sister, Barbara Davis Wilks, read a Resolution from the S.C. State House of Representatives “expressing profound sorrow for the loss of Mrs. King and condolences to the family.”
A copy of the Resolution was presented to the King family.
William H. King, who worked with his mother at the local funeral home as an embalmer, gave remarks in which he thanked the citizens of Pageland and Jefferson for all of the support shown to the family during the time of their bereavement.
He said his mother loved Pageland and the people here.
“Thank you guys for loving us,” William H. King said. “This is where my mother wanted to be, and liked to be.
“This is where we will continue to be,” he remarked.
His brother, Edward King II, serves as a director of the local funeral home.
In addition to her two sons, King leaves behind two daughters, Helen King Walker and Ellen King Amudipe; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; and a brother.