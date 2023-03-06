King leaves behind a legacy of love for Pageland

Joyce Davis King is pictured.

 Photo contributed

Joyce Davis King, owner of King Funeral Home, leaves behind a legacy of “love for Pageland and the families she served.”

King, a licensed funeral home director in both the Carolinas, died February 22 at the age of 76. She and her husband, Edward King, opened King Funeral Home in Pageland in the early 1970s. After the death of her husband, she continued to run the business, providing services to many local families.

