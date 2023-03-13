There are two ways a team can approach the pre-region schedule … load up on easy wins or play good teams and get better. The softball team from Central has definitely chosen the latter.
The team is off to an 0-4 start on the year but those have come against a rugged slate of opponents. The Lady Eagles lost to Cuthbertson, Piedmont and Parkwood High Schools (all from North Carolina) by scores of 13-0, 12-2 and 16-0 to start the season. All three opponents are from the AAA and AAAA ranks in the Tarheel State, however.
On Thursday, Central lost to Class A powerhouse (and 2022 state runners-up) Lewisville by a final score of 13-2. The Lady Eagles got in a big hole early, trailing 9-0 through the first two innings. They clawed back to within
a 10-2 score going into the sixth, but the Lady Lions ended the contest on the 10-run rule with a three spot in the frame.
Sarah Owens was the winning pitcher for Lewisville, tossing six innings while allowing just one earned run and three hits. She also drove in two runs with a pair of base hits, one of which was a triple. Amaya Jones had a great night at the plate for Central, recording a pair of base hits (including a double) and driving in a run.