There are two ways a team can approach the pre-region schedule … load up on easy wins or play good teams and get better. The softball team from Central has definitely chosen the latter.

The team is off to an 0-4 start on the year but those have come against a rugged slate of opponents. The Lady Eagles lost to Cuthbertson, Piedmont and Parkwood High Schools (all from North Carolina) by scores of 13-0, 12-2 and 16-0 to start the season. All three opponents are from the AAA and AAAA ranks in the Tarheel State, however.

