WASHINGTON, D.C. — A conservative watchdog group has filed a suit against the FBI on behalf of Marcus O. Allen of Lancaster, an FBI analyst and decorated military veteran.
Judicial Watch filed the suit Dec. 15 in U.S. District Court in South Carolina against FBI Director Christopher Wray. It contends that Wray violated Allen’s constitutional rights by falsely accusing him of holding “conspiratorial views,” stripping his security clearance, and suspending him from duty without pay.
The FBI suspended Allen’s security clearance Jan. 10, 2022, in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot for his “conspiratorial views.” On Feb. 17, 2022, it placed him on administrative leave without pay due to the suspension of his security clearance.
The suit says Allen first received his top secret security clearance in early 2001.
In its Jan. 10 letter to Allen, the FBI asserted: “The Security Division has learned you have espoused conspiratorial views both orally and in writing and promoted unreliable information which indicates support for the events of January 6th. These allegations raise sufficient concerns about your allegiance to the United States and your judgment to warrant a suspension of your clearance pending further investigation.”
The lawsuit details Allen’s outstanding military and FBI service, noting that he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. In 2004, he was designated the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity Runner-Up for Intelligence NCO of the Year.
The suit says Allen joined the FBI in 2015 as a staff operations specialist, where he provided ad hoc all-source analytical support to the FBI Charlotte Field Office Joint Terrorism Task Force. He received the FBI Charlotte Field Office Employee of the Year Award in 2019.
The lawsuit alleges that Allen’s “allegiance is to the United States, as he has demonstrated during his years of exemplary military and law enforcement service to his country.”
It says he “was not involved in the events of Jan. 6 and did not support them in any material way. The FBI has made no allegation or offered any evidence to the contrary.”
The suit also says Allen “has expressed no view that could be reasonably interpreted as personally expressing support or sympathy for any unlawful activity that occurred on Jan. 6,” and that “The FBI has not identified any specific statements or actions supporting its contention that plaintiff has done otherwise.”
Judicial Watch contends that the FBI did not give Allen a chance to clear himself, despite his repeated inquiries.
In early May, the FBI requested that Allen appear for an interview and he promptly complied, according to a Judicial Watch release. Since then, Allen has received no further word on the status of the FBI’s investigation.
The interview request came days after Wray was confronted by members of Congress over concerns that the FBI was weaponizing the security clearance process to target politically conservative employees.
On June 7, Rep. Jim Jordan, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Wray regarding the firing of FBI employees, noting that, “Multiple whistleblowers have called it a ‘purge’ of FBI employees holding conservative views.”
The lawsuit alleges several violations of Allen’s First and Fifth Amendment rights and asks that his security clearance and employment be restored.
“The FBI can’t purge employees based on political smears. Judicial Watch seeks to remind the FBI that it is not above the law with this civil rights lawsuit for Mr. Allen, a decorated Marine veteran and highly regarded FBI employee,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
Ruth C. Smith of the Elmore and Smith Law Firm in Asheville, N.C., is assisting with the suit. Allen is being represented in his administrative security clearance case by Sean Bigley and Jeffrey Billett of Bigley Ranish, LLP.