WASHINGTON, D.C. — A conservative watchdog group has filed a suit against the FBI on behalf of Marcus O. Allen of Lancaster, an FBI analyst and decorated military veteran.

Judicial Watch filed the suit Dec. 15 in U.S. District Court in South Carolina against FBI Director Christopher Wray. It contends that Wray violated Allen’s constitutional rights by falsely accusing him of holding “conspiratorial views,” stripping his security clearance, and suspending him from duty without pay.

Ruth C. Smith of the Elmore and Smith Law Firm in Asheville, N.C., is assisting with the suit. Allen is being represented in his administrative security clearance case by Sean Bigley and Jeffrey Billett of Bigley Ranish, LLP.

