February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and as a member of the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program, I’m sharing this vital information to help you and your loved ones stay ahead of cancer.
More than 1.9 million Americans are expected to be diagnosed with cancer and nearly 610,000 will die from these diseases in 2023. In South Carolina alone, an estimated 33,890 will be diagnosed and 11,250 will die of cancer this year. The good news is people are living longer with cancer diagnoses thanks in part to early detection.
When cancer is detected early, successful treatment is more likely. The five-year survival rate for many cancers is almost 90% when cancer is found in its early stages. Certain routine screenings can detect cancer before symptoms even begin. If you have a family or personal history of cancer or other diseases, talk to your health care provider about whether you should begin screening earlier. Early detection saves lives, and it starts with you.
Statistics provided by the American Cancer Society.
Bronwen Fry is the wife of Representative Russell Fry, SC-07.