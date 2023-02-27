History must be taught as it was
My view is that Social Sciences was the most important area taught in grades 6-12.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
History must be taught as it was
My view is that Social Sciences was the most important area taught in grades 6-12.
Few students sit around the dinner table talking with parents about English and Mathematics; on some occasions, Biology would or should come up.
Politicians and the media now prove my point and lead the way for how social sciences should be taught, or not.
Our society results from Western Civilization ideology. I laughed the most when I brought the subject up, as all students immediately thought of “Gunsmoke” and John Wayne. However, Western Civ. is not pretty.
The stated purpose of S.C. Education Act H. 3728 is a contradiction in thought, i.e., ideological viewpoints should not be taught as fact.
It says the law is designed to teach students to think critically. There is no contradiction that 2+2=4, or subject and verb agreement, no critical thinking required.
But causes of The Crusades, The Boston Tea Party, The Trail of Tears, the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and the Holocaust are also facts. History must be taught as it was, not what some wish it was. Critical thinking results from thinking about critical things. Our country was formed on an ideological viewpoint.
Paul G. Brewer
Retired Teacher