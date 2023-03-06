Region, state better for Judge Henderson’s lifetime of public service
This past week, in his always unassuming way, Judge Robert E. Henderson without fanfare retired from senior status as a South Carolina Circuit Judge. He has returned to private practice of law, ending a 28-year distinguished career as a statewide judge based here in Chesterfield.
From serving as president of the student body at Chesterfield High School, to earning the status of Eagle Scout, to decorated military service, Roger Henderson has always been a leader who put the welfare of his community and state first. Today’s world seems driven by sensationalism and division, These concepts are far removed from Judge Henderson’s courtroom, who went quietly about the business of resolving disputes, treating everyone equally and with respect, and working diligently to ensure that justice prevailed locally and around the state.
We join the local community in expressing gratitude for Judge Henderson’s lifetime of public service. Our region and indeed the entire state are much better for it, and we welcome him back among us as he returns to private life.