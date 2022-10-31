When McBee had trouble hanging onto the football last Thursday night, they also had trouble hanging on against Lewisville,
Lewisville led 7-0 in the second quarter, but McBee fumbled on three possessions in the second quarter, and turned it over either via fumble or downs five times in the first half enroute to a 44-18 loss.
Lewisville, which started Jordan Strong at quarterback in place of the injured Ian Grissom, marched 62 yards in 13 plays to open the game.
McBee responded with a 10-play drive, but couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-one play, turning it over on downs at the Lewisville 36.
McBee’s first giveaway was botched snap. Lewisville’s K.J. Davis scooped it up, running 32 yards for a score.
McBee, which was already locked into fourth place in the region, rolled the dice a bit on its next possessions, going for it on fourth-and-four in its own territory. McBee didn’t convert, giving Lewisville prime field position. Three plays later, Damion Fee ran almost untouched for a 22-yard score.
After a 38-yard field goal by Marcell Fee, Lewisville again recovered a McBee fumble, this time at the Panthers 10. Damion Fee scored for a 31-0 lead.
McBee scored just before the half, covering 62 yards in 14 plays. Tyrek Wright scored as time expired to make it 31-6 at the break.
In the third quarter, McBee’s special teams got things going.
Jasson Brockington came off the corner and blocked a Lewisville punt all the way back to the end zone and recovered it just before it went out of bounds for a touchdown and a 31-12 game.
Lions coach Leon Boulware was presented with the region championship trophy in the postgame ceremony and got an ice bucket bath from players.
“That was the goal all year long was to bring back the pride and the commitment to our football program,” Boulware said of winning the program’s first region crown in 15 years.
Boulware had high praise for McBee’s Evan Sullivan who ran for more than 100 yards, recorded a sack, recovered a fumble and had a long kick return that set up one of McBee’s second half scores. He also passed 1,000 yards rushing for the season.
With the loss, McBee finished the regular season at 4-6. McBee opens the playoffs Friday against the No.1 team in ‘A’ football, Christ Church Episcopal.