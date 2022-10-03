It appeared to be a casual conversation among friends.
After exchanging hellos, they talked about spouses, children and grandchildren.
It wasn’t long, however, before the conversation took on a more serious tone.
There were phrases such as doctor’s appointments, various drugs and then chilling words such as heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure.
For years, I’ve been a journalistic interloper in such conversations, hoping for insights into the person or persons I was interviewing.
This conversation, however, was different.
I, along with Mack Nicholson and Joe Clontz, were card-carrying members of an exclusive club.
We were old men sharing complaints.
We met by accident. I was at Melon Beach to interview Mack about the closing of the store.
Clontz saw us inside Melon Beach and stopped by.
As editor of the Progressive Journal, I had frequently talked to both men about their business, civic and other volunteer activities. Each has contributed mightily to Pageland.
It wasn’t long into our conversation before we eased into our complaints.
Joe mentioned the round of doctors visits he and his wife Amelia have been making.
Mack talked about his gout and other health issues.
I updated them on my recovery from a stroke, without giving it a second thought. I mentioned the high cost of some of my prescriptions, and my therapy where I learned handwriting.
Penmanship, what had once been second nature, was again a new experience. My handwriting wasn’t the best before the stroke, now it’s often an unrecognizable scrawl.
It was then I realized I was officially old.
Then I realized how blessed I was. Mack and Joe didn’t sit in judgment, they nodded their heads in understanding.
They already knew what I would soon find out — that your Medicare and other insurance cards are more important than your driver’s license.
That you are blessed when the number of good days is more than the number of bad days and sleepless night are the norm rather than the exception.
Most of all, you have friends such as Mack and Joe, who share their time. They listen, encourage, and yes, graciously complain.