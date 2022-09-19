What many players accomplish in a season, Jayden Little of Chesterfield has done in about three quarters.
Little scored two touchdowns in first quarter of the season opener against Lewisville.
A “questionable” unsportsmanlike penalty in Chesterfield coach Jonathan Eason’s opinion, sidelined him for the rest of the Lewisville game. He was suspended for the next game against Lake View.
Last week in practice, Little promised a big game.
Friday night at Chesterfield’s homecoming game, Little delivered, scoring six touchdowns in a 54-26 win over Blacksburg.
Little rushed 28 times for 313 yards, scoring five touchdowns. He had two receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Chesterfield played the game without quarterback Kaegan Chambers. He suffered a shoulder injury against Lake View.
John Brody Banasiewicz, a sophomore tight end, replaced Chambers against Blacksburg. “He threw the ball well,” Eason said, completing two extra-point tosses to Zay Campbell and the touchdown pass to Little.
It was Banasiewicz’s first start at quarterback. He played quarterback during 7-on-7 drills during the summer. He started one game, replacing Chambers when he had dental surgery.
Eason praised the play of his defense and the halftime adjustments made by his coaches. The changes held Blacksburg to one touchdown in the second half.
Lamar 24, McBee 0Trailing 14-0, McBee coach Johnny Kline opted for a fake punt, hoping to catch Lamar by surprise last Friday.
Lamar stripped the ball from the punter. Nyshaun Quillen recovered, and scored, for Lamar.
“It was a big back-breaker for us,” said Kline.
Evan Sullivan and Evan Talbert participated in every play of the game for McBee. Sullivan rushed 20 times for 53 yards and had seven total tackles.
Evan Talbert rushed three times for 10 yards and had five total tackles.
McBee hosts Chesterfield on Friday.
“It’s a chance to show our worth to the rest of the county,” Kline said of the rivalry. “We need to have a fast start and keep our offense on the field.”
Marion 76, Cheraw 27Cheraw suffered a loss before Friday’s kickoff.
Starting quarterback Roscoe Malachi had a non-football injury which result in him being flown by helicopter to Charlotte with a possible concussion.
Cheraw coach Andy Poole said Roscoe did not suffer serious injuries and could return to the team by the time of the playoffs.
Aiden Nolan, the starting H-back and linebacker, stepped in at quarterback. He did the same thing last year when Roscoe suffered an ankle injury.
Nolan threw four touchdown passes, 32- and 15-yard completions to Zay Brown, a 48-yard pass to Austin McIntosh and a 7-yard pass to Jolan Faulkner.