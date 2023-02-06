Members of Zion United Methodist Church, along with family and friends, celebrated the retirement of Catherine Williams as the church pianist after six decades of service Sunday, Jan. 29.
Williams said it has been a delightful experience playing the piano and organ for her church throughout all those years. In addition to playing for regular church services, she played for funerals and other events as well.
The 82-year old Pageland native said “things change as we get older.” She knew when it was time to “give it up.”
Williams started taking piano lessons from Ann Robertson and Esther Graves when she was in fourth grade.
“My dad really pushed me to take music,” Williams remarked. “But when I was in 10th grade, I decided I had had enough piano lessons.”
Williams’ parents, Raymond and Carrie Deason, were members of Zion. Her dad, she said, earnestly wanted her to play the piano for the church.
Williams, in turn, wanted her daughter, Reba Williams, to learn to play the piano, following in her footsteps. But after being popped with a pencil on her fingers by the music teacher, Reba decided playing the piano was not for her. Now, she says she wishes she had continued to take lessons.
During her 60 years as musician for her church, Williams has worked under almost 20 pastors.
The Rev. Carl Ritter, current pastor, said Williams has been a wonderful support musically.
“She has helped us have good worship,” Rev. Ritter remarked.
Several other comments were made during Williams’ retirement celebration about her God-given talent, devotion, commitment, and work ethic as a pianist, organist, and church worker.
Rebecca Burch, a close friend and lay speaker for the church, read a short biography she had written of Williams’ service to the church.
The following quotes were included in the biography that relate to Williams’ dedication and love for the church.
“And whatsoever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” (Biblical scripture from Colossians 3:17.)
“I play the notes as they are written, but it is God who makes the music.” (J.S. Bach)
“Next to the Word of God, music deserves the highest praise.” (Martin Luther)
Burch said that Williams was once asked if she could write a book about her musical talent, what would the title be.
She said Williams res- ponded, “Helping Others.”
Burch said the title would be “so true of Catherine.”
Joyce Mangum spoke of Williams’ work ethic.
“She’s a great organizer and hard worker,” Mangum said.
Reba, a resident of Asheville, N.C., said she loved to hear her mother play, “To Go Be the Glory.”
“She would really get wound up playing that song,” Reba said.
JE Aldridge, a member of the church, said in addition to Williams playing for the church, “you could count on a tray of brownies from her.”
Williams is married to George Davis. While Williams is a gifted pianist, she said her husband has a great singing voice.
We can only imagine that the two of them will continue to “make sweet music together.”