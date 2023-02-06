Local church sponsoring Black History program
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 33 Wesley Chapel Rd., is sponsoring a Black History program Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.
The theme of the program is “Black History Matters, the Past, the Present, and the Future. Guest speaker for the event is James Sweeney, a Chesterfield County Board of Education member representing the students in District 6.
Participants of the program are asked to wear African attire or vintage clothing (1800-1900).