The Pageland Rescue Squad, the Pageland Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to South Van Lingle Mungo Blvd. near Pigg St., Monday, Jan. 16, for a reported motor vehicle accident with individuals trapped inside the vehicle.
The Pageland Fire Department requested mutual aid assistance from the High Point Fire Department.
First responders arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash. A mini van, with heavy damage, was overturned on its side with a person inside. Another vehicle, a Toyota SUV, had heavy damage to it as well.
Members of the Pageland Rescue Squad used the stabilization struts on Rescue 1 to make sure the vehicle was stable while the person was being extricated.
First responders then used the Jaws of Life battery tools provided by High Point to remove the individual, who was then transported by helicopter to the hospital.
This Pageland Police Dept. is handling the investigation.