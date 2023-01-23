Local emergency services respond serious crash

The Pageland Rescue, Pageland Fire Dept. and Lifeguard EMS, along with mutual aid from High Point Fire Dept., work together to extricate an individual involved in a two-vehicle accident on S. Van Lingle Mungo Blvd., near Pigg St., Jan. 16. Pictured are, from right, Terry Champagne, High Point FD; Jay Rivers, Pageland Rescue; Steven Sweatt, Pageland Rescue; and Brayden Crawford, Pageland FD.

 Photo contributed

The Pageland Rescue Squad, the Pageland Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to South Van Lingle Mungo Blvd. near Pigg St., Monday, Jan. 16, for a reported motor vehicle accident with individuals trapped inside the vehicle.

The Pageland Fire Department requested mutual aid assistance from the High Point Fire Department.

