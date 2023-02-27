EDITORS NOTE: The following is part of the Progressive-Journal’s coverage during Black History Month.
Jefferson native Lavilla Louallen Evans is a local trailblazer who has helped pave the way for other Blacks in the area to move up in the workforce and to serve on various boards and committees.
Lavilla retired as Chief Service Order clerk at Sandhill Telephone Cooperative after 27 years of service. She began working there in 1974 as an assistant cashier and held different job descriptions throughout the years. John D. McLaurin was chief executive officer at the time she was hired.
“I still miss all of my former co-workers at the Co-op,” she said. “We are still very close, like family.”
Lavilla said she was the only Black person working for Sandhill Telephone for nearly 10 years.
One of Lavilla’s most memorable employments was with the Chesterfield County Garment Corporation, a women’s garment factory located in the heart of the Petersburg community. The building was formerly the old Petersburg School gymnasium.
The garment factory opened in March 1964 and was owned by Black stockholders. Arthur V. Brewer Sr., a Pageland native and educator in the county, was president and chief executive officer of the corporation. The business was the first Black-owned and operated factory in South Carolina. It sold women’s apparel to markets in Chicago and other cities.
Lavilla said it was a dream of “Mr. Brewer,” which became a reality.
Lavilla was secretary/bookkeeper for the factory for 10 years.
“The plant opened doors for African Americans,” Lavilla recalled. “It provided employment for about 50 people and gave opportunities for African Americans to become managers and supervisors.”
She said some of her former co-workers at the plant were Geneva B. Clark, Mildred Moore Patterson, and Betty McKay Harris, supervisors; John “Jackie” Blackwell and Emsley “Leroy” Lockhart, cutters; Gerald “Mickey” Baker, floor person; and machine operators, Valeria B. Baker, Inez E. Tyson, Brenda M. McCaskill, Virgie Louallen, Estelle Hough, Essie Lowery, Eva Myers, Johnsie Tyson, Catherine Tate and Zeleker M. Bundler. (Some former employees of the garment factory have passed away.)
The plant closed down in August 1974 due to a declining economy. Employees of the plant had to find jobs elsewhere.
The business was featured in the June 1964 edition of Ebony Magazine. (Ebony is a national magazine which features different aspects of African American life and success.)
Lavilla credits much of her religious and educational foundation, and success in the workforce to her upbringing. She was born in Jefferson, the youngest child of James Ellison and Virgie Hough Louallen. She grew up with two siblings, Jayvilliuan Louallen Covington and James “Jimmy” Jr., (both deceased).
“I had very great parents,” she recalled. “I grew up in a Christian home where the word of God was taught.”
Lavilla always excelled in school. She graduated as valedictorian of her seventh grade class at Shannon Elementary, which was segregated at the time. (Currently, Jefferson Elementary is located where the all Black school was housed.)
After graduating from Shannon, Lavilla and her classmates were bused to the historic all Black Petersburg School in Pageland, where Alvin Arnold was principal. During her high school years, she and a few other students were trained to do clerical work in the school’s main office.
If an employee needed to be off, Lavilla said she and the other students, who had the training, knew how to fill in for the day.
After graduating from Petersburg High with honors in 1962, Lavilla began her working career as a cafeteria worker at Jefferson High School, an all white school at the time. She remembered earning $100 a month.
Lavilla wanted something better. So after just a few months at Jefferson High, she moved to New York with her brother. In just a short time, she was hired as a part-time secretary for Manhattan Zipper Co. on Broadway.
Being a young single person, working part-time was not enough for her. She resigned from the zipper company after a few months there and began seeking full-time work.
She was hired at Duro Pen Co., which was also on Broadway, and worked there in the plant for only seven months.
Meanwhile, Lavilla’s parents were encouraging her to move back home.
“I realized the city was not for me,” she said. “So, I moved home with my parents.”
On Dec. 23, 1972, Lavilla married Robert Paul Evans of Kershaw. The two had known each other since they were youngsters. While they were engaged, their house in Jefferson was being built.
The couple moved into their new home on their wedding day and has lived there until the present time.
Lavilla said she always like to give something back to the community by helping others where and whenever she can.
Currently, she serves on the Operation Round Up Board at Lynches River Electric Co-op, which serves three counties, and she is a member of the Board of Directors of Sandhills Medical Foundation, which operates seven clinics. She said the Foundation has plans of opening a clinic in Pageland very soon. She also serves as chairperson for the Jefferson Planning Commission, and she is president of the missionary ministry of the Bethel Hill Baptist Association.
Lavilla joined Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Jefferson at a young age and is still a very active member. She is very fond of her current pastor, the Rev. Joel D. Horne.
If she had advice for anyone, she said it would be to have faith in God and to wait on him.
“Remember that God’s delays are never his denials,” she stressed. “Reach for the stars, dream dreams.
“You are never too old to have a new thought or to dream a new dream,” she said. “However, don’t sleep too long.”
She said to “wake up and strive hard to make those dreams become a reality.”
Lavilla also said it is important to love your fellow man and to always try to do what is right.
“Remember that doing the right thing is the only investment that never fails,” she said.