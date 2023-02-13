Love Birds, Brian and April Williams

Hometown: Chesterfield
How long have you been married?
25 years
How did you meet?
We met through Brian’s cousin, who was my best friend.
What moment did you know he/she was the one for you?
Him: It melted my heart when I saw her beautiful smile.
Her: I knew the first time I saw him.
What is your favorite quality that he/she possesses?
Him: The way she always laughs at me, even when I’m not funny.
Her: The way he makes others laugh — whether it’s with him or at him.
What annoys you the most about him/her?
Him: When she calls me that “certain name.”
Her: He knows I do not like to be cold. He will put his cold hands on me or roll my car window down when it’s freezing outside.
What is your most memorable Valentine’s Day together?
It is when we found out we were expecting for the first time, (Feb. 14, 1998).
What is the best gift he/she has given you?
Him: Our children
Her: A trip to Charleston for our 25th wedding anniversary.
What is something you don’t see eye-to-eye about?
It was how to discipline the kids when they were growing up, especially the youngest one.
What restaurant do you frequent the most?
Bogarts in Waynesville, N.C.
What has kept your marriage fresh?
Laughter, compromise, and Christ
What’s your favorite love song?
“I Cross My Heart,” by George Strait
How many kids and grandkids do you have?
Two daughters, one son, and a newly born grandchild