Hometown: Jefferson
How long have you been married?
Two months
How did you meet?
Him: I ran into Christina while doing some landscaping work.
Her: I’ve always known Cashion from seeing him around town and church services, but I didn’t actually meet him until we crossed paths the day I saw him working outside. I was at a friend’s house, and he was cutting grass at the neighbor’s house. That was the moment where we actually spoke to each other and formally met.
What moment did you know he/she was the one for you?
Him: While I was riding down the road to visit a close relative, I believe that I had a road to Damascus experience. God began to deal with me on my pride and began to reveal to me that Christina would play a vital role in the man of God that I desire to become.
Her: I knew Cashion was the one for me whenever I prayed to the Lord for a Godly man in my life. I prayed for a man who would love him and also love me. He showed me that Cashion was that specific person he appointed in my life and that he was going to help me grow into the person he has called me to be.
What is your favorite quality that he/she possesses?
Him: Christina is beautiful, a great listener, and she helps me to be more organized.
Her: Cashion is a kind-hearted, compassionate person. He always has determination and motivation to help people he loves and to help the community in any way he can.
What annoys you the most about him/her?
Him: Her inability to see her full potential, but I know as the years pass she will continue to blossom.
Her: When he may doubt certain things and doesn’t fully believe he can do it. I know with the help of the Lord, he can and will be able to succeed in every vision the Lord gives him.
What is your most memorable Valentine’s Day together?
Our most memorable Valentine’s Day together was last year, when he surprised me with flowers, and we played checkers together.
What is the best gift he/she has given you?
Him: Her hand in marriage.
Her: His ability to lead me in the right direction along with the Lord, and also his heart.
What is something you don’t see eye-to-eye about?
How to keep things organized and putting things back in the correct place after we have used them. As time progresses, I know it will get better, and we can both obtain that certain trait.
What restaurant do you frequent the most?
Olive Garden.
What has kept your marriage fresh?
Keeping Christ at the center of our marriage has helped us tremendously and will continue to help develop our love and commitment.
What’s your favorite love song?
“All I Need”
How many kids and grandkids do you have?
Right now, we currently don’t have any kids, but it is a goal in our future.