Hometown: Pageland
How long have you been married?
11½ years
How did you meet?
We met in preschool. James had a crush on me but was very shy. We became best friends all the way through middle school. Somehow, during our high school years, we got sidetracked. We believe at that time, the Lord had other plans for our lives. Then faith brought us back together at the right time!
What moment did you know he/she was the one for you?
We knew the first time we were able and comfortable enough to talk to each other about any and everything. He knew me, and I knew him. We completed each other.
What is your favorite quality that he/she possesses?
Him: She’s loving and very considerate.
Her: His sweet spirit. He’s humble and gentle.
What annoys you the most about him/her?
Him: She goes from 0 to 100 when she’s upset.
Her: I hate when he bites his nails.
What is your most memorable Valentine’s Day together?
Him: We normally go out to eat, but this time she surprised me with a candle-lit dinner at home. We danced and sang to each other that night.
Her: Well, my Bo, (that’s what I call him), goes out of his way to make a lot of my days seem like Valentine’s day.
What is the best gift he/she has given you?
Him: The love she shows and gives me each and every day.
Her: Bo likes to give me meaningful cards. I always look forward to reading his cards, and I keep them all!
What is something you don’t see eye-to-eye about?
Him: Bonita lives in her car. She has everything in there.
Her: He puts things off. He is such a procrastinator!
What restaurant do you frequent the most?
We love to eat at Japanese restaurants the most.
What has kept your marriage fresh?
Communicating and date nights.
What’s your favorite love song?
“Everlasting Love,” by Tony Terry
How many kids and grandkids do you have?
Together, we have six girls and 12 grandchildren.