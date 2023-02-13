Hometown: Pageland
Hometown: Pageland
How long have you been married?
38 years; dated 12 years before
How did you meet?
We lived in the High Point and White Plains community, about three miles apart. Our parents were friends.
What moment did you know he/she was the one for you?
Him: On our first date, Jan. 13, 1973.
Her: The first year after we started dating.
What is your favorite quality that he/she possesses?
Him: She’s a very cheerful person. I love the way she dresses and her personal appearance!
Her: He always has a positive attitude and a wonderful outlook on life.
What annoys you the most about him/her?
Him: She needs a little patience sometimes.
Her: He sleeps all the time. (LOL)
What is your most memorable Valentine’s Day together?
It is when we took a week’s vacation in Hawaii. We won an all-expense paid trip by General Motors.
What is the best gift he/she has given you?
Him: A 1994 truck in 2021
Her: Jewelry
What is something you don’t see eye-to-eye about?
We are very congenital and try to agree on things.
What restaurant do you frequent the most?
Golden Corral
What has kept your marriage fresh?
Communication, lots of love for each other, and our strong faith in God.
What’s your favorite love song?
“Unchained Melody,” by Englebert Humperdinck
How many kids and grandkids do you have?
One son, one daughter, two grandsons, three granddaughters, one great granddaughter, and two great grandsons (a happy family).