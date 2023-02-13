Hometown: Pageland
How long have you been married?

How long have you been married?
1¼ year
How did you meet?
My cousin was friends with Nathan. I was having a bad day and walked to visit my cousin. Nathan was there and just by talking to him, my day was so much better.
What moment did you know he/she was the one for you?
Him: At first sight.
Her: When he started quoting the Bible.
What is your favorite quality that he/she possesses?
Him: Her kindness and endearing love.
Her: His loyalty and devotion.
What annoys you the most about him/her?
Him: Her adventurous eating.
Her: Him not being a “Foodie” like me.
What is your most memorable Valentine’s Day together?
It is when we were walking miles and miles all over the city of Charleston, stopping to eat when hungry, looking at gardens, and watching ships go by.
What is the best gift he/she has given you?
Him: Her love.
Her: My new last name.
What is something you don’t see eye-to-eye about?
Where we eat and trying new foods.
What restaurant do you frequent the most?
Hilltop in Monroe
What has kept your marriage fresh?
Exploring life together and making new memories everyday.
What’s your favorite love song?
“I Can Love You Like That,” by John Michael Montgomery
How many kids do you have?
Two