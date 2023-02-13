Hometown: Elgin
How long have you been married?
1 year
How did you meet?
We were both in our first years as principals and met at the Principal Induction Program required by the South Carolina Department of Education for 1st year principals.
What moment did you know he/she was the one for you?
Him: I knew she was the one for me on our very first lunch date, June 19th (Juneteenth) at Legacy Jamaican Restaurant. After our date, I reached over and kissed her to let her know she was the one for me and I wasn’t playing.
Her: A few weeks after we met, I was driving home and the thought came to mind what my life would be like without him, and I immediately began to cry. I knew at that moment that he was the one for me and I wanted to do this thing called life with him.
What is your favorite quality that he/she possesses?
Him: Her relationship with God, and how she loves me.
Her: His ability to love me past my hurt and his love for taking care of me.
What annoys you the most about him/her?
Him: It totally annoys me when she is eating chicken wings and
she puts her bones in the plate while she is still eating, mostly because I want to eat some too.
Her: It really irks me when he washes dishes and water is all over the place and when he takes a shower and water is all over the floor.
What is your most memorable Valentine’s Day together?
We have had one Valentine’s Day together and it was very special. We decided to have dinner at home and spend quality time together with no interruptions. In other words, we shut down the outside world and intentionally spent one-on-one time with each other.
What is the best gift he/she has given you?
Him: The peace that she brings to my life.
Her: His unyielding love. He is enough for me and I am enough for him.
What is something you don’t see eye-to-eye about?
How to wash dishes and as such, he washes ALL dishes and ALL clothes.
What restaurant do you frequent the most?
Suishaya Asian Restaurant & Bar
What has kept your marriage fresh?
Our relationship with God and continuous laughter has kept our marriage fresh. We also have dedicated time each week for a date night.
What’s your favorite love song?
Steady Love by India Arie.
How many kids and grandkids do you have?
We have two sons.