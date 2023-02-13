EDITOR’S NOTE: The Progressive Journal asked a few questions of local couples on the secret to their happy relationships. We are featuring their responses in today’s issue in honor of Valentine’s Day.
More couples are featured on Page A2.
Hometown: Pageland
How long have you been married?
45 years
How did you meet?
We met by chance at Fort Gordon, Ga.
What moment did you know he/she was the one for you?
Him: She spoke with a lot of confidence and poise.
Her: At 6-8 months into the relationship, I had a feeling.
What is your favorite quality that he/she possesses?
Him: She is smart. I knew she had a lot of potential.
Her: He’s steady.
What annoys you the most about him/her?
Him: She thinks she knows everything.
Her: He’s steady!
What is your most memorable Valentine’s Day together?
We don’t remember now. (Haha)
What is the best gift he/she has given you?
Him: Her love.
Her: A gardenia bush.
What is something you don’t see eye-to-eye about?
Neatness. She likes things neat. I don’t mind if they’re not.
What restaurant do you frequent the most?
Showmar’s
What has kept your marriage fresh?
We like each other and often laugh together.
What’s your favorite love song?
The O’Jays’ ”Family Reunion” album. We’d just started dating and liked listening to it on 8-track.
How many kids and grandkids do you have?
Three sons, no grands.