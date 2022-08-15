Luggage campaign helps college-bound students

HeadzUp Solutions recently gave 19 care packages to 2022 graduates of Central and South Pointe Christian schools.
The local graduates received luggage care packages filled with necessities to help them transition to their “new home away from home.”
HeadzUpSolutions, founded by Melissa Rorie of Mt. Croghan, recently held its first Roll-A-Luggage Care Package Campaign for local 2022 graduates of Central High and South Pointe Christian graduates who plan to attend college or enlist in the military.
The care packages were distributed on Aug. 6.
Among the students picking up care packages were: