Luggage campaign helps college-bound students

Pictured, from left, are Central High guidance counselor, Monica Cagle; Central High graduates, Emonyia Baker, Jordan Taylor and Janiyah Wilson; and Melissa Rorie, coordinator for the Roll-A-Luggage Campaign. Baker will attend the College of Charleston; Taylor and Wilson will attend USC/Beaufort in the fall.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HeadzUp Solutions recently gave 19 care packages to 2022 graduates of Central and South Pointe Christian schools.

The local graduates received luggage care packages filled with necessities to help them transition to their “new home away from home.”

Trending Videos