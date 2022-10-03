Five years ago, as the newly hired editor of the Progressive Journal, I knew I had a long way to go and a short time to get there.
Five years ago, as the newly hired editor of the Progressive Journal, I knew I had a long way to go and a short time to get there.
The Watermelon Festival was just days away and I needed to get up to speed quickly.
First on my list of people to meet was Mack Nicholson. I had read a Progressive Journal article on Mack being named the Chamber of Commerce’s person of the year. The article prompted as many questions as it answered.
On my first visit to Melon Beach, I negotiated my best-ever business deal with Mack.
For the upcoming Watermelon Festival, Melon Beach would be the temporary office for the Progressive Journal. My office space was a couch and access to the cooler for free water and sodas.
Best of all, the store was air-conditioned, making it a haven from the sun-baked festival.
We did not shake hands on it. But Mack and I understood the deal renewed each year there was a Watermelon Festival.
I soon learned it wasn’t the only deal Mack had negotiated with the Progressive Journal. Each week he got about 25 papers, paying the full price of 75 cents.
He took the papers and put them in an old newspaper box he had placed downtown. He sold the papers for 50 cents.
I never questioned why a businessman such as Mack would sell the Progressive Journal at a discount, until last week as he prepared to close Melon Beach.
His answer was typical Mack.
He sold the paper at 50 cents because he could not figure out how to change the price of the newspaper vending box.
He then rationalized the discount could be good for business. People would come downtown to save a quarter on the paper and then, hopefully, go to Melon Beach or other downtown businesses and spent dollars, not change.
There is also a degree of symmetry in Mack’s decision to close Melon Beach.
Mack and I will have come full circle. His decision coincides with my decision at the Progressive Journal. I will be transitioning from the paper’s editor to concentrate on writing and photography. Details of that change are still being worked out.
Thanks for the ride, Mack.