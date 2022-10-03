No one in the town is more revered, appreciated and loved than Robert “Mack” Nicholson, a longtime Pageland businessman, community organizer and historian.
“I call him Mr. Pageland,” said Gail Leaird during the Nicholson’s retirement celebration Friday, Sept. 30, honoring Mack and his wife, Mary Ann.
“I respect, admire and love Mack for all he has done for the town and the Garden Club,” said Leaird, a charter member and past president of the garden club. “He’s restored all of these buildings downtown. He has put his heart in Pageland.”
Business associates, representatives from the Pageland Garden Club and the Pageland Historical Society, family and friends all came to Polly’s Coffee and Ice Cream Shoppe to celebrate the retirement of Nicholson as a successful businessman and devoted resident of the town.
Pageland Chamber of Commerce president Timothy Griffin presented Nicholson with an award in appreciation for his years of support and dedication to the Pageland Downtown Business District.
The award read “We hereby declare Robert Mack Nicholson as the Honorary Mayor Emeritus of the Downtown Pageland Historic District, September 30, 2022.”
“It’s my pleasure to honor you for your years of preserving, promoting and protecting downtown Pageland,” Griffin said.
Chesterfield County Sheriff’s First Sgt. Larry Brown said he met Nicholson through his own family and while working along side of him with the Pageland Watermelon Festival, which Nicholson and his wife organized for 20 years.
“He’s a big entrepreneur,” Brown said. “Your legacy will live on for a long time through your children and grandchildren.”
Judge Paul Burch said Nicholson mentioned to him once about how the Farmer’s Market was going down and that something needed to be done about it.
He said Nicholson went to work restoring the market.
“Mack hadn’t let off the gas since then,” Burch said.
Mildred Raley, a former employee of the Sunshine Gift Shoppe in Pageland, said Nicholson used to come by the shoppe when it was in operation to check on her.
“He told me to park in front of the business instead of the back,” Raley said.
She said Nicholson told her that because he wanted Pageland to look busy. He told her when people are going through town and see no cars, they’ll think Pageland is dead.
Robin Usher, president of the garden club, said Nicholson has given countless hours studying and preserving the history of Pageland.
“Mack is always willing to help when needed,” Usher said.
“One thing about Mack is you always knew where he stood on an issue,” Usher said. “He didn’t mind telling you where he stood, what he thought and why.
“But he always did things with an open mind and was willing to agree to disagree,” she said. “His everyday presence in our little town will definitely be missed.”
Nicholson said, “This is Pageland and we’re all together. And I want you to keep things like this. Thank you.”