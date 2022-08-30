MAPPING VENOMOUS SNAKES

Rhett Rautsaw, a Clemson doctorate graduate, has developed a computer app that maps snake habitats.

 TRAVIS FISHER

A Clemson graduate studying a complex evolutionary theory has created an app he hopes will teach people about snakes.

“We want people to be aware of snakes, not be afraid of them.” Said recent Clemson University Ph.D. graduate Rhett Rautsaw.

