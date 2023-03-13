Bereavement Support Group
Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation is sponsoring a Bereavement Support Group meeting Thursday, March 16, from 11 a.m.-noon at the Chesterfield County Library, 119 Main St., Chesterfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bereavement Support Group
Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation is sponsoring a Bereavement Support Group meeting Thursday, March 16, from 11 a.m.-noon at the Chesterfield County Library, 119 Main St., Chesterfield.
Join us as we share our own unique grief journeys and as we cherish memories of our loved ones. “A Spring Filled with Hope” will be discussed. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Cindy Beard at 843-623-9155.
Social Security Brunch and Learn
If you have questions about retirement, disability, and Medicare as they relate to senior citizens, plan to attend a free brunch on Monday, April 24 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The presentation and question-and-answer session will be held in the Pageland area and delivered by a Social Security Administration representative. Participation will be limited to the first 25 who register by calling Cindy Beard with Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation at 843-623-5526. The event is co-sponsored by Baumgartner Funeral Home.
Mcleod Health Cheraw-Blood Mobile
Due to a desperate need for blood products for McLeod hospitals and patients, McLeod Health Cheraw is holding a blood mobile on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at McLeod Health, 711 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw.
Donors will receive 400 bonus points ($10 eGift card). Donors in March will receive a scratch off ticket to receive another bonus prize ($10 value). Bonus points take 24-48 hrs. to upload. A donor link can be viewed at :https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/199733.
Career Fair at NETC Pageland campus
A Career Fair will be held Thursday, March 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the NETC Pageland campus. Local industries and businesses will be accepting resumes and applications for employment during this event. There will also be some onsite interviews, so please come ready to interview for a job.
Our local industries and businesses are in need of immediate workforce.
Some of them are as follows: Screwmatics, Alberts Integrated Pipe, WalMart, Sandhill Telephone, Chesterfield County 911, Titan Stainless, Bundrick Rail, Chesco, SC Dept of Corrections, Tucker Lumber, and the Pageland Police Department.