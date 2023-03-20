McLeod Health Cheraw-Blood Mobile
Due to a desperate need for blood products for McLeod hospitals and patients, McLeod Health Cheraw is holding a blood mobile on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at McLeod Health, 711 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
McLeod Health Cheraw-Blood Mobile
Due to a desperate need for blood products for McLeod hospitals and patients, McLeod Health Cheraw is holding a blood mobile on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at McLeod Health, 711 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw.
Donors will receive 400 bonus points ($10 eGift card). Donors in March will receive a scratch off ticket to receive another bonus prize ($10 value). Bonus points take 24-48 hrs. to upload. A donor link can be viewed at :https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/199733.
46th Annual Town of Cheraw Spring Festival Car Show
Cheraw Recreation and Leisure Services, in association with the NAZ Car Club, will hold its annual Town of Cheraw Spring Festival Car Show on Saturday, April 1.
On-Site registration will be from 10:30 a.m., until 2 p.m. and judging will occur at 2:00 p.m.
Entry fee is $25.00.
Trophies will be awarded to the Top 25, Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior and People’s Choice.
For more information, contact Pastor Bobby Norris at 843-544-0071.
Social Security Brunch and Learn
If you have questions about retirement, disability, and Medicare as they relate to senior citizens, plan to attend a free brunch on Monday, April 24 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The presentation and question-and-answer session will be held in the Pageland area and delivered by a Social Security Administration representative. Participation will be limited to the first 25 who register by calling Cindy Beard with Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation at 843-623-5526. The event is co-sponsored by Baumgartner Funeral Home.