46th Annual Town of Cheraw Spring Festival
Saturday April 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., in Downtown Cheraw. Festival includes 80 various food, arts, and craft vendors as well as four live bands, games, petting zoo, antique fire truck parade (10 a.m.), and a car show.
Social Security Brunch and Learn
If you have questions about retirement, disability, and Medicare as they relate to senior citizens, plan to attend a free brunch on Monday, April 24 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The presentation and question-and-answer session will be held in the Pageland area and delivered by a Social Security Administration representative. Participation will be limited to the first 25 who register by calling Cindy Beard with Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation at 843-623-5526. The event is co-sponsored by Baumgartner Funeral Home.
