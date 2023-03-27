46th Annual Town of Cheraw Spring Festival

Saturday April 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., in Downtown Cheraw. Festival includes 80 various food, arts, and craft vendors as well as four live bands, games, petting zoo, antique fire truck parade (10 a.m.), and a car show.

