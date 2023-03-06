Chesterfield County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind to meet
The Chesterfield County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, at Beth’s Country Dinner.
This chapter can give you the latest updates on any vision services for the vision challenged and the Blind as well.
Chesterfield District Chapter, SCGS Genealogy Meeting
SCGS will hold its next meeting on March 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. For those attending in person, the meeting will be held in the back conference room of the Chesterfield Public Library, located at 119 W Main Street, Chesterfield. The meeting will also be available on Zoom.
Aliene Humphries will be the speaker, talking about her latest book, “The Importance of South Carolina in the American Revolution.” A book signing will be available.
Anyone interested in South Carolina history, or the circumstances before, during, and after the Revolutionary War years 1775-1783 will find the program of interest.
The program is sponsored by the South Carolina Humanities and guests are welcome.
Lion Club set to meet March 16
The Pageland-Jefferson Lions Club will meet at 12 noon on Thursday, March 16, for lunch at Jon’s Tavern.
Be a part of community projects by partnering with local businesses to serve our community and provide eye exams and eyewear to your neighbors.
Doctors Day is March 30
Recognize doctors for Doctor’s Day, March 30, by letting the Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation send a beautiful full-color card expressing your appreciation in honor of any doctor for a donation of $5.00 or more per card.
The cards will be mailed during the week of March 19. Call Cindy Beard at 843-623-9155 for more information.