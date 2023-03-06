National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is held each year in March to help educate the public about colon and rectum cancer and to promote awareness of the importance of screening, prevention and treatment of the disease.
Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, is the nation’s second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths when men and women are combined.
The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk for colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45.
Screening is the process of looking for cancer or pre-cancer in those who do not have any symptoms of the disease. Screening can find colon cancer in its early stage, when it is small and easier to treat.
Colorectal screening includes stool-based tests and visual exams. Stool-based tests check the stools for signs of cancer. Visual exams look at the structure of the colon and rectum for any abnormal signs.
Your doctor will recommend the screening most appropriate for you.