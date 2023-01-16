The focus of the 12th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration held Monday, Jan. 16, at the Clyburn Center was how to live beyond “The Dream” and getting the younger generation involved in it.
The program was sponsored by the Jefferson-Pageland Ministerial Alliance.
The Rev. Ronald Gaines, president of the alliance, presided over the program. Pastor Eva Miller, secretary for the alliance, did the order of service.
Gaines said it was the responsibility of everyone to prepare the next generation for the task of continuing “The Dream” and making it a reality.
“We need to identify some problems and get some ideas of how we can engage our young people and get them involved in what we are doing,” Gaines said. “We don’t talk enough in our communities.
“This next generation needs something from us,” he said. “Get off your couches and turn the television off.”
The panel discussion, “Engaging the Next Generation,” was facilitated by Clarice Blakeney, a retired school administrator; and Bishop Ray Davis, a local pastor and member of the alliance.
Blakeney said you must know the history before you can share it with others.
“Martin Luther King said keep moving,” she remarked. “We can say ‘The Dream,’ but what does it mean to you?
“Hear and know what he did,” urged Blakeney.
Bishop Davis said “we don’t pay enough attention to what’s going on in our neighborhoods.”
He referred to the adage, “It takes a village to raise a child.”
He said we need to have things for the young people to do.
“Get out your comfort zones,” urged Davis. “If we don’t reach them early, it will be hard to reach them later.”
Members of the congregation were invited to join in the discussion of how to engage the younger generations in making “The Dream” a reality.
Sherby Blakeney, a native of Pageland, said it has been on her heart to begin working with the schools and to organize a group that will go in and help students with basic skills and to involve them in programs that will help them become achievers.
The Rev. Joan McDonald said she loves our children no matter what color they are.
“You’ve got your education,” Rev. McDonald remarked. “Help somebody else get theirs.”
Pageland Town Councilman Jimmie Baker encouraged members of the congregation to attend their monthly meetings.
“The town is growing,” Baker said. “Let’s help one another.”
Harold Hutto, a Town Council member and Mayor pro tem, said there is something for everyone to do. He said we’re losing our young people.
“Start out by getting one young person,” Hutto said. “Work with that one person and bring that person along.
“If they drop out, at least they’ll have something to come back to,” he said. “If we continue like we’re going, the end will be soon.”
Paul Brewer Jr., retired educator and Army colonel, quoted a famous comedian who said, “In order to make your dream happen, the first thing you need to do is wake up.”
Cashion Rivers, a teacher at New Heights Middle, suggested doing a membership drive for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, NAACP, geared to the young people. He volunteered to spearhead that project.
A special Memorial Service was held during the program to honor the late Gerald Thomas “Mickey” Baker for his many contributions to the community and his organization of the MLK Jr. Day marches. Gaines presented Baker’s wife, Valeria Baker, and sons, Mitchell and Dale Baker, with a Resolution in his memory.
Keynote speaker, Min. Cecil Wadsworth, author of “Petersburg, Lest We Forget,” wound the program up with a dynamic message encouraging the participants to revisit and see the hardships of those that had a dream and paved the way for us.
“Life in those days weren’t easy,” Min. Wadsworth said. “Especially if your skin was darker.”
He said there was something noble within our ancestors who fought for “The Dream.”
He talked about how vibrant the community of Petersburg was at one time.
“Your parents, my parents, and grandparents had a dream,” he said. “The streets are empty and the majority of the businesses that were here, are gone.
“Somebody stop dreaming,” remarked Wadsworth. “Somebody is not living beyond the dream.”
He said it was “time we all look in the mirror and make a change.”
Gaines thanked all of the churches for their contributions to the program.
A community breakfast was served afterwards.