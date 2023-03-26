JEFFERSON – Mrs. Mary Ethel Miller, 75, died on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Born May 30, 1947, in Logan, WV, she was a daughter of the late Dan and Lena Rigby Cooper.
Mary played softball, and bowled at a high level and loved to watch all sports.
Along with her parents, listed above, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard, George, Jim, and Danny; and sisters, Carol, and Libby.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, a son, Brady Miller, III of Corvallis, MT; a daughter, Celena Petrucci and husband, Robert of Jefferson; a sister, Diane Holcomb and husband, David of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren,
Alex Marvelle, and Gregory Miller; and great-grandchildren, Amelia Miller, and Gregory Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Ozzie Albies Foundation, PO Box 674433, Marietta, GA 30067-9997.
Kiser Funeral Home has been entrusted to serve the Miller family in their time of grief.
Online condolences may be made at www.kiserfuneralhome.com.