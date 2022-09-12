Northeastern Technical College received a $3,000 donation from the Betty Matheson Memorial Fund to purchase textbooks to be used for students in nursing education programs.
Recipients of NurseThink Notebook include NETC’s 13 students making up the 2022 cohort of Practical Nursing (LPN) and 17 students in the Associate Degree of Nursing (ADN) program, slated to graduate in 2023.
NurseThink for Students is a unique clinical judgment tool that can be used in class, independent study, collaboration, and clinical preparation. The text is designed to bridge the gap between theory and clinical practice. This tool helps students develop successful note taking habits while incorporating critical thinking skills. The Notebook is a learning tool that will be used in every course such as fundamentals, medical-surgical, mental health, community health, maternal-child, and even leadership. The Notebook will help NETC students with exams, checkoffs, NCLEX preparation and most importantly, developing students into successful competent nurses.
The Betty Matheson Memorial Scholarship was created by friends and family in memory of the late Matheson, who had a great appreciation for the nursing profession and a passionate supporter of nursing education. Matheson worked for years at Northeastern Technical College as a Psychology instructor, passing away from Alzheimer’s Disease in 2015.
Individuals who would like to honor the legacy of Betty Matheson and continue to support her passion for education in the community can mail donations to the “Betty Matheson Memorial Scholarship Fund,” Northeastern Technical College Foundation, 1201 Chesterfield Highway Cheraw, SC 29520. Individuals or corporations interested in donating or creating a new scholarship can contact the NETC Office of Institutional Advancement at 843-921-6916.