Northeastern Technical College received a $3,000 donation from the Betty Matheson Memorial Fund to purchase textbooks to be used for students in nursing education programs.

Recipients of NurseThink Notebook include NETC’s 13 students making up the 2022 cohort of Practical Nursing (LPN) and 17 students in the Associate Degree of Nursing (ADN) program, slated to graduate in 2023.

