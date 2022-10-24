It was the “Evan and Evan” show last Friday in McBee’s 50-12 region win over Great Falls.

Senior Evan Sullivan gained 235 yards on 24 carries. He scored on runs of 17, 3, 30 and 55 yards. For McBee coach Johnny Kline, the 55-yarder in the fourth quarter was important for his team. The lack of second-half points has kept McBee from contending in recent games.

