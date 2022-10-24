It was the “Evan and Evan” show last Friday in McBee’s 50-12 region win over Great Falls.
Senior Evan Sullivan gained 235 yards on 24 carries. He scored on runs of 17, 3, 30 and 55 yards. For McBee coach Johnny Kline, the 55-yarder in the fourth quarter was important for his team. The lack of second-half points has kept McBee from contending in recent games.
Junior Talbert Evans gained 66 yards on five carries, scoring on runs of 10 and 41 yards.
With the win McBee will finished in fourth place in the 5-A region. McBee will face Southside Christian of Simpsonville in the playoffs. Southside Christian is the No. 2 ranked school in ‘A’ division football.
McBee finishes its regular season at home Friday against region foe Lewisville, 8-1 overall and ranked fourth in the state for ‘A’ schools.
On the Lewisville sideline will be former Central coach Trent Usher, who Kline coached under at Central.
“I give a lot of credit to Trent for where I am now,” Kline said.
With their playoff opponent set, Kline says McBee needs to “play for moment” against Lewisville. “We have nothing to lose. Enjoy the moment.”