LATTA — McBee delivered the big plays when needed last Friday against Latta.
Quarterback Tyrek Wright capped the game-opening drive with a two-yard run for a touchdown and an early lead.
When the McBee offense stalled, kicker Gabe Gaston hit two 37-yard field goals.
When McBee needed a late spark, Elijah Billingsley turned a fumble recovery into a touchdown.
The result was a 38-26 win, giving McBee a 2-1 record.
“We just need to keep building,” said McBee coach Johnny Kline.
Wright finished with six rushes for 37 yards and a touchdown, and a 29-yard touchdown pass to DJ Harper.
Harper added 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
McBee plays East Clarendon, which has not scored a point this season in three games. Kline said his team needs to remain focused and can’t look ahead.
After East Clarendon, McBee faces district powerhouse Lamar and then county rival Chesterfield.
Lewisville 35, Chesterfield 20LEWISVILLE — Chesterfield rolled up the yards, but couldn’t score at key times against Lewisville.
Chesterfield has 500 yards in total offense. Quarterback Kaegan Chambers rushed 16 times for 150 yards, completed 10 of 26 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.
The loss of a running back to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the game affected Chesterfield, said coach Jonathan Eason.
Two interceptions and bad snaps also affected Chesterfield.
“We did things to hurt ourselves,” Eason said.
Injuries have also affected the team. Defenders Tripp Trexler and Madison Chan may not play again this season, Eason said.
Chesterfield’s defense is now starting six freshmen and three sophomores, Eason said.