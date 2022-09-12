For small schools such as McBee, being a two-way player is expected. Consistency on offense and defense is usually the key to success.
For small schools such as McBee, being a two-way player is expected. Consistency on offense and defense is usually the key to success.
Against East Clarendon last week, McBee started slow, but found its all-around consistency for a 46-14 win.
On offense, Evan Sullivan scored the game’s first touchdown. He finished with 52 yards on nine carries.
On defense, he had three tackles.
Evan Talbert paced the McBee defense with nine tackles, five for losses. ‘
Offensively, Talbert gained 13 yards and scored a touchdown.
Freshman DJ Harper led the McBee offense with 10 carries for 92 yards. He had a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
On defense, Harper had three tackles.
McBee improved to 3-1 for the season. Up next is Lamar, historically one of the top team in the ‘A’ division.
Cheraw flipped the script from last week’s game. Instead of relying on its offense, the Braves stood out defensively in a 7-6 win over Darlington.
But, just like the game with Hannah-Pamplico, there was a last-minute drive. This time, Darlington had the ball, taking over with 1.25 remaining and scored with seconds remaining to trail 7-6.
Darlington went for the tie, opting for a point-after kick.
Cheraw Coach Andy Poole was telling anyone who would listen that Cheraw was OK — Darlington didn’t have a kicking game.
The snap was muffed, chaos ensured and a pass was incomplete, Poole said Cheraw won, 7-6, its first win against two losses.
Cheraw’s lone score came in typical fashion, “It was Zay, Zay, Zay,” said Poole of his speedster running back on the game-opening drive. Brown did not play the second half after taking a hit on his thigh.
When it came time to score, quarterback Malachi Roscoe kept the ball.
Thomas Chapman kicked what proved to be the game-winning extra point.
Back-to-back injuries just before halftime took an emotional toll on Chesterfield.
Quarterback Kaegan Chambers exited the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter.
Chambers scored on a 65-yard burst to midway through the second quarter, to cut Lake View’s lead to 14-6.
On the next series he injured his shoulder.
The second injury was to defender Sincere Hubbard. Coach Jonathan Eason said a concussion was possible and Hubbard was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
“We didn’t handle the back-to-back injuries well,” Eason said. “We have to learn how to respond to adversity.”
The injured players may miss a game, Eason said.
Freshman Bryce Adams replaced Chambers at quarterback
TJ McBride scored twice in the third quarter for Chesterfield.