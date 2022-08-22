Two underclassmen perfectly executed their assignments last Friday, leading McBee to a 19-14 win over Hannah-Pamplico.
Two underclassmen perfectly executed their assignments last Friday, leading McBee to a 19-14 win over Hannah-Pamplico.
With about a minute remaining, McBee went to a spread formation with freshman D.J. Harper split on the left side.
Sophomore quarterback Tyrek Wright faked the play action and then made “the perfect pass” to Harper for the touchdown.
“It was a total team effort,” said McBee coach Johnny Kline.
McBee controlled the ball, running 68 plays to Hannah-Pamplico’s 26. McBee had twice as many yards in total offense, 330 yards to 159. McBee scored two running touchdowns, 10 yards by DeVarius Ponds and 3 yards by Evan Sullivan.
Two big plays by Jamarus Williams almost won the game for Hannah-Pamplico.
His first scored came after Ponds’ score.
McBee wanted to kick away from Williams, but he caught the kickoff anyway, running 93 yards for the touchdown.
Late in the fourth quarter, Williams scored on a 75-yard run. With his two-point conversion, Hannah-Pamplico led, 14-13.