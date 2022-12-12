CHERAW — McLeod Health has established new protocols that allow the physicians at McLeod to diagnose and treat stroke patients with the latest therapies quickly and without delays.
A stroke is a “brain attack” cutting off blood oxygen to the brain cells that control everything we do — from speaking, to walking, even breathing. Most strokes occur when the arteries are blocked by blood clots or by the gradual build-up of plaque.
The first line of treatment for the blocked arteries is an FDA-approved clot-buster medication, tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA.
Stroke patients, identified as candidates for tPA, would receive this medicine to break up the clot that is blocking the blood vessel. Restoring blood flow to the brain prevents an additional stroke that could be potentially worse than the initial stroke. There is a fixed window of time from onset of symptoms when medication can be administered so it is best to seek medical treatment right away and not wait for the symptoms to improve.
Door-to-Needle time is the audit to evaluate the time between the stroke patient’s arrival to the emergency department and the administration of the clot busting treatment.
“The benefits of tPA in patients with an acute stroke is time dependent and stroke care guidelines recommend a Door-to-Needle time should be 45 minutes or less,” said Dr. Gabe Simpson, Medical Director, McLeod Health Cheraw Emergency Services.
Common stroke symptoms are:
- Sudden numbness or weakness of face, arm or leg — especially on one side of the body
• Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or understanding
• Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes
• Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination
• Sudden severe headache with no known cause.
Call 911 immediately if you have any of these symptoms.
Every minute counts for stroke patients and acting F.A.S.T. can lead patients to the stroke treatments they desperately need. The most effective stroke treatments are only available if the stroke is recognized and diagnosed within the first three hours of the first symptoms.
If you think someone may be having a stroke, act F.A.S.T. and do this simple test:
F-FACE: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?
A-ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S-SPEECH: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange? T-TIME: If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Note the time when any symptoms first appear. Learn as many stroke symptoms as possible so you can recognize stroke as FAST as possible.