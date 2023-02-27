CHERAW — McLeod Health Cheraw celebrated the Medical Surgical and Case Management teams for their excellent HCAHPS patient satisfaction scores on Feb. 7.
Both groups have committed to Process Improvement work focusing on the Discharge Information and Care Transition Dimensions of the hospital’s patient satisfaction surveys. The teams were recognized for not only surpassing the National Benchmark at the 50th percentile, but also pushing their scores beyond the 75th percentile. They strive to consistently provide excellent service and education to area patients and their families at a time they need it most.