PAGELAND — Mr. Michael “C-Michael” Ray Mills, 71, of Pageland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at his home.
Michael was born on Sept. 14, 1951 in Monroe, NC to the late Ray and Margaret Williams Mills. Michael was married to Molly Hudson Mills.
In his younger years, he worked as a carpenter and when his father passed away, Michael became a chicken farmer. After retirement, Michael threw himself into full time fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his grands, watching racing, gardening, walking, talking politics, and attending his church, New Life Baptist Fellowship. He loved his family and friends dearly.
Mr. Mills is survived by his wife of 27 years, Molly Mills of the home; son, Michael Keith Mills of the home; daughter, Amanda Hudson Wyatt of Lancaster; son, Cale Mills (April) of Kershaw; precious grandchildren, Grace and Easton Mills of Kershaw; sister, Mary Ann Nicholson of Mt. Croghan, Martha Sims (Johnny) of Pageland, and Annette Griffin of Pageland; brother, Heath Mills (Cynthia) of Pageland, and many special nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Baumgartner Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Rev. Jonathan Cox and Rev. Mel Winstead officiating. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Baptist Fellowship, 202 North Oak Street, Pageland, SC 29728.
The family wishes to thank Levine Cancer Institute, especially his doctor, Dr. Zachery Farmer and his staff for their amazing care.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is serving the Mills family.