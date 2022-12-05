From a very early age, most children are exposed to toys that are deemed educational. The flashing lights, noises, music and movement are supposed to help children focus by commanding their attention.

Studies show that when young children are exposed to electronic toys, they do not engage with them. The toy is doing everything the child is supposed to be doing — singing, moving and learning. For these reasons, maybe it is time to return to more uncomplicated playthings for young children.

