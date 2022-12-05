From a very early age, most children are exposed to toys that are deemed educational. The flashing lights, noises, music and movement are supposed to help children focus by commanding their attention.
Studies show that when young children are exposed to electronic toys, they do not engage with them. The toy is doing everything the child is supposed to be doing — singing, moving and learning. For these reasons, maybe it is time to return to more uncomplicated playthings for young children.
Ray Buckmaster creates toys for newborns through toddlers that challenge their imagination. The toys do not move on their own, speak or play music. His toys are made of wood. They are turtles, cars, airplanes, boats and fire engines. They do not coax or make demands. It is up to the child to determine the direction of play.
Buckmaster attended the College of Charleston to become a teacher. That’s where he met his wife, Charlotte Grabman. He taught fourth-graders for nine years.
“I always built things,” Buckmaster said, but it wasn’t until he had summers off that he had the time to pursue his interest.
Youtube videos helped a bit, and with hard work and perseverance, Buckmaster was able to teach himself the art of woodworking. He perfected his skill and at first made fine furniture and cabinets. It eventually became his full-time profession. As the wood became whatever he imagined — cars, trucks and animals — it also became holiday gifts for his nieces, nephews and, eventually, his two sons, August, 6 and Benny, 2.
“I realized what I most enjoyed about woodworking was the ability to create and give,” Buckmaster says in an online bio. His hope for his toys is that they become part of the family to be passed from one generation to another.
The toys are safe and durable. The animal pull toys encourage movement. Firetrucks, airplanes and cars inspire imagination. He also creates puzzles, piggy banks and benches for young children. The toys make nostalgic gifts for baby showers, birthdays and other holidays.
Buckmaster starts each toy with a 1.5-inch-thick piece of poplar. He designs all of his templates for the toys and uses a CNC programmable router to craft his product. The router can also personalize items.
“There is a lot of sanding,” he said. “I spend most of my time doing that.”
Buckmaster then dips the toy into a non-toxic dye. After it dries, it is sprayed with two coats of shellac. He uses a natural product that is safe for children. One toy can take a day to produce.
Besides his woodworking business, Buckmaster is a stay-at-home dad for his 2-year-old son. He takes his family obligations very seriously, which leaves him with just a few hours a day and some time on weekends to devote to his woodworking.
Buckmaster tends to stay within an hour of his home in Tryon, N.C., for craft fairs, but he likes to participate in at least one a month.
“Business is steady, but very busy at holiday time,” he said.
Buckmaster says most of his business is done on Etsy, an online marketplace where artists and crafters sell their handmade items. He also has a website, youngerbrotherwoodworking.com.