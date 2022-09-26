The Pageland branch of the NAACP is sponsoring meetings for people who need help with housing stability and other services.
The meetings are Thursdays and Fridays at the Pageland Community Library. 109 West. Blakeney St. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The program accepts walk-ins and appointments. The program is expected to until December.
Services focus on eviction and housing counseling, fair housing, mediation between landlords and tenants, survivors of domestic abuse, human trafficking, individuals with disabilities, seniors, and rental assistance.
Participants must provide personal identification such as a driver’s license, photo ID or voter’s registration card; proof of lease, such as a current/expired tenancy agreement, or a landlord certificate; and proof of income, such as a pay stub, Social Security Administration or unemployment documents.
To make appointments, call 980-328-5040.