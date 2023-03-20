Nancy Blondell Newman Threatt was born Jan. 31, 1948, in Jefferson, South Carolina to the late Hoyt Neal Newman and Patsy Beckham Newman. Patsy Bell departed this life unexpectedly and God bless the family with a second mother, the late Effie Little Newman.

Blondell’s formative years were spent in Jefferson, South Carolina. During her teen years, she became a member of Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Jefferson, South Carolina, a proud moment in her life, beginning her walk with Jesus.

