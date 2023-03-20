Nancy Blondell Newman Threatt was born Jan. 31, 1948, in Jefferson, South Carolina to the late Hoyt Neal Newman and Patsy Beckham Newman. Patsy Bell departed this life unexpectedly and God bless the family with a second mother, the late Effie Little Newman.
Blondell’s formative years were spent in Jefferson, South Carolina. During her teen years, she became a member of Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Jefferson, South Carolina, a proud moment in her life, beginning her walk with Jesus.
Blondell and Billy married Nov. 29, 1969. This union was blessed with two children, Billy Jr. and Tiffany. She began the life of a U.S. Airman’s wife, traveling the U.S. and abroad with her family. Although she couldn’t drive, she was often Billy’s GPS; we were never lost as long as she was in the passenger seat.
Blondell and Billy retired to Pageland, making Flint Ridge their church home. She was active with the Usher Ministry, and Trustee Wives. Blondell’s living legacy is the intentional LOVE of her family, Newmans, Beckhams, Threatts, her friends and church family.
Blondell departed this life on Friday, March 3, 2023, in her husband’s arms, surrounded by her children and family. She leaves to cherish fond memories her husband of 54 years, Billy Threatt Sr.; two children, Billy Threatt Jr. of Everett, Washington and Tiffany (Ian) Henry of Newport News, VA; two grandchildren, Dacia Oxendine and Dejuan Henry of Newport News, VA; and two great-grandchildren, Joell Oxendine and Gianna Upton of Newport News, VA.