The NETC Theatre Club has announced its upcoming production of The Hound of Baskervilles on April 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the NETC Auditorium located at 1201 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw. The performance will also be shown live via Facebook.

The play is an adaptation of the classic mystery novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and promises to be an evening of suspense, intrigue, and entertainment.

