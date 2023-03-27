The NETC Theatre Club has announced its upcoming production of The Hound of Baskervilles on April 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the NETC Auditorium located at 1201 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw. The performance will also be shown live via Facebook.
The play is an adaptation of the classic mystery novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and promises to be an evening of suspense, intrigue, and entertainment.
The Hound of Baskervilles follows the story of Sherlock Holmes and his assistant, Dr. Watson, as they investigate the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a dark family history and a terrifying legend of a demonic hound that haunts the Baskerville family. With plenty of twists and turns, this classic tale of mystery and suspense will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.
The NETC Theatre Club is made up of talented students from Northeastern Technical College, and dedicated to bringing high-quality theatre productions to the community. This production of The Hound of Baskervilles is directed by NETC Instructor, Lisa Morman Patterson and features a cast of talented actors who have been working hard to bring this classic story to life on stage.
“We are very excited to bring The Hound of Baskervilles to the stage,” said Lisa Morman Patterson, Director of the play. “This is a classic mystery story that has captivated audiences for generations, and we are thrilled to be able to present our own take on it.”
Tickets for The Hound of Baskervilles are available at the door for a donation of $1 or more.
For more information, please contact NETC at 800-921-7399.