CHERAW — Northeastern Technical College (NETC) announced it will hold an Educational Enlightenment conference on March 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The conference is in collaboration with the NAACP chapters of Chesterfield and Marlboro County.
According to a release by NETC, the conference is open to the community, including those interested in dual enrollment, new and returning college students and GED students.
The conference will be held at the Fisher Hill Community Baptist Church, located at 3282 W. Market Street Extension in Cheraw.
NETC said the goal of the Educational Enlightenment conference is to provide students with useful information on college transfer, workforce training, and other educational opportunities.
Attendees of the conference will learn about academic programs offered by NETC, including dual enrollment programs. Dual enrollment programs provide students the opportunity to earn college credits while still in high school.
According to NETC, the conference will also cover topics around engaging in college, pre and post GED, work ready job skills, stackable credentials, financial aid, scholarships, and other resources available to students to help them succeed in college.
“We are thrilled to be conducting the Educational Enlightenment conference with our community partners,” said Dr. Kyle Wagner, President of Northeastern Technical College in the release. “At NETC, we believe that education is a powerful tool that can transform communities, and this conference is an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about the opportunities available to them and take steps toward achieving their career goals.”
If interested in registering for the free conference, contact Fisher Hill Baptist Church at 843-910-1084 or NETC at 800-921-7399.