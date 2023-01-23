A Chain Reaction is the newest business to open in uptown Jefferson.
The shop specializes in handmade beaded keychains, lanyards, badge reels, and pens. There is also a variety of accessories and gifts items for the whole family within the store and online.
Owner Amanda Carroll said she actually started the business online a year ago.
“We started creating different crafts with beads,” Carroll said. “It has turned into an amazing experience for us.”
She does the designing, and her husband, Justin Carroll, does most of the “putting it together.”
The business, located at 1625 Main St., had a soft opening Saturday, Jan. 21. Customers were seen browsing around the shop and purchasing various items.
The business will officially open its doors to the public soon, Carroll said. She said store hours vary and can be found on their social media page. After the first few weeks, the store will have normal business hours.
Carroll said the business offers local pickup for online shoppers and orders can be shipped all across the United States.
“We are just excited about serving downtown Jefferson,” she said. “We can’t wait to see what this opportunity can bring.
“I want to thank everyone who has taken the time to support us, whether it has been through a purchase, recommendation, or share on social media,” Carroll said.
Carroll is a third grade teacher with a masters degree in education. She is a native of Hartsville but moved to Jefferson a few years ago. She has a bonus daughter, Juliette.