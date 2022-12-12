MYRTLE BEACH — Congressman-elect Russell Fry (SC-07) has named Matt Orr as his chief of staff.
Orr most recently served as a senior advisor to the Fry for Congress campaign and as vice president of public affairs for First Tuesday Strategies, an industry-leading public affairs and campaign strategy firm.
Orr has served in communications and public affairs roles at the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Education, and at the South Carolina Republican Party.
Orr, a native of Great Falls, South Carolina, holds a bachelor’s gree in political science from the University of South Carolina.