Developers of major subdivisions in Pageland will likely have to meet new standards for street lights and sidewalks.
The Pageland Town Council is considering requiring developers of subdivisions of 10 or more homes to install a street light ever 200 feet. As proposed, the lights would be 10 to 20 feet above ground.
A Homeowners or Property Owners association would be responsible for maintaining the lights, unless the Town Council decides otherwise.
As proposed, sidewalks would be required in subdivisions of 20 or more homes.
Sidewalks would be required on one side of the street. Sidewalks would be a minimum of 5 feet wide with a 2-foot separation from the curb. Sidewalks must be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities (ADA) Act.
A Homeowners or Property Owners association would be responsible for maintaining the sidewalks, unless the Town Council decides otherwise.
The proposed additional subdivision requirements come as the town negotiates with several developers for proposed projects.
The proposed ordinance is seen as an interim measure while the Town Council considers updating its development standards. The town council has authorized staff to hire a consultant to develop the new standards. A council has not hired a consultant yet.
The Town Council passed the interim standards on first reading on Oct. 11. Two readings and votes are required to enact an ordinance.