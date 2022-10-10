The New Heights Hawks showed out last Thursday on 8th Grade Night, rolling past Long Middle School 42-22.
After the opening kickoff, Marzavious Allen scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 81-yard run.
Allen scored again on a 2-yard run and a 9-yard run. Cody Branham and Blake Sowell combined for touchdown passes of 33 and 29 yards. Israel Sturdivant finished the scoring on a 4-yard run.
Landon Crawford led the defense with two interceptions.
Central JV 28, Cheraw 20
Central’s junior varsity downed Cheraw in final seconds when Jeffery Bines intercepted a Cheraw pass and ran 55 yards for a touchdown and a 28-20 victory.
Bines put Central on the board early in the first quarter and Taveon Moore added the conversion to give Central an 8-0 lead. Cheraw answered with a touchdown, but missed the conversion. Central led 8-6 at the half.
Central quarterback Dwayne Louallen had a 60-yard run to set up the next score, a 23-yard scamper by Hines. Kameron Miller scored to give Central a 20-12 lead, but with five minutes to go in the game, Cheraw tied the game at 20-20.