The New Heights Middle football team improved to 2-1 with a 28-0 away win over Wallace Middle School of Marlboro County last week.

The first score was a fumble recovery by Kenyan Robinson who ran it in from 15 yards. Quarterback Cody Branham got the offense going with a 18-yard touchdown pass to Blake Sowell. Keelan Meadows made the conversion. Branham connected again right before halftime, this time to with Darin Gaines on a 35-yard pass for the Hawks’ third touchdown. Marzavious Allen scored the final touchdown on a 25 yard run. Israel Sturdivant made the conversion.

Trending Videos