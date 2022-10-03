The New Heights Middle football team improved to 2-1 with a 28-0 away win over Wallace Middle School of Marlboro County last week.
The first score was a fumble recovery by Kenyan Robinson who ran it in from 15 yards. Quarterback Cody Branham got the offense going with a 18-yard touchdown pass to Blake Sowell. Keelan Meadows made the conversion. Branham connected again right before halftime, this time to with Darin Gaines on a 35-yard pass for the Hawks’ third touchdown. Marzavious Allen scored the final touchdown on a 25 yard run. Israel Sturdivant made the conversion.
“Our defense was solid. It not only denied the Bearcats a touchdown but denied them a first down as well,” said Coach Billy Blakeney.
JV Eagles defeat Buford, 30-0
The Central JV football team blanked Buford 30-0 Wednesday for their first region match-up of the season. Quarterback Dwayne Louallen scored two touchdowns and passed to Jeffery Bines for another. Ja’Quavious Rushing also found the end zone for a touchdown and Lamont Thomas scored the two-point conversion. The defense kept the Jackets scoreless with the help of three interceptions by Caleb Blakeney, Kameron Miller, and Bines. Eric Maddox had a fumble recovery.